Yogi Adityanath's scathing reply to UP LoP over 'communal' jibe: 'You play with...'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, reacting to Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey's 'communal' jibe at him, accused the Samajwadi Party of "playing" with India's religious sentiments. Addressing the assembly on Tuesday, he said the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has strayed from the values and ideals of socialist stalwart Ram Manohar Lohia. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the UP assembly. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath said his government and party believe in inclusive development for all.

"You play with India's religious sentiments and call our thinking communal. Tell me, how is it communal? We believe in inclusive development for all. Our guiding principle is 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya' (May all be happy, may all be free from illness)," Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He was responding to a remark by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pandey in which he accused Adityanath of being communal.

Yogi Adityanath said the recently concluded Maha Kumbh showed India's heritage to the world.

"Over 100 countries participated with devotion. There was no discrimination based on caste, sect, or religion. Everyone who attended left deeply moved," he said.

He said the opposition had spread "negative propaganda" about the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

"The negative propaganda and misinformation that was spread had no impact on the faith of the people of the country. Your attempts to spread negativity were unsuccessful. You (opposition) tried to strategically spread negativity, but neither the people of Uttar Pradesh nor the country believed your words. Soon, the public will stop listening to you," he said.

Yogi Adityanath mentions Sambhal

He also referred to Sambhal in his speech.

"What we are doing in Sambhal is also driven by faith. The Mahakumbh helped us build better infrastructure in Prayagraj, a city rich in tradition and history," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

CM Yogi alleged that the current leadership of Samajwadi Party had completely disregarded Lohia's conduct, values, and principles.

"Today's Samajwadi Party may take the name of Dr Lohia, but it has lost its way. The party has forgotten the conduct and ideals that Dr Lohia upheld," said CM Yogi.

With inputs from agencies