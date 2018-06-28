Yogi Adityanath ‘politely’ refuses to wear cap at Kabir mausoleum

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath refused to wear a cap offered to him at the mausoleum of Sant Kabir Das in Sant Kabirnagar.

The chief minister was at the mausoleum on Wednesday evening to oversee preparations for the prime minister’s visit to the mausoleum of the mystic poet and was offered a fur cap by Khadim Hussain, the caretaker, which he politely refused.

“As per tradition I offered the cap to chief minster Yogi Adityanath when he visited the mausoleum of Kabir saheb but he refused,” he said.

However, he agreed to keep the cap, he said.

#WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul cap offered to him at Sant Kabir's Mazar in Maghar. (27.06.2018) pic.twitter.com/MYb9Mar3WP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2018

In 2011, then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi had refused to wear a skullcap offered to him by a cleric during a fast for social harmony in Ahmedabad.