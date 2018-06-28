 Yogi Adityanath ‘politely’ refuses to wear cap at Kabir mausoleum | india news | Hindustan Times
Yogi Adityanath ‘politely’ refuses to wear cap at Kabir mausoleum

Caretaker of the Sant Kabir Das mausoleum says he offered a fur cap to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as per tradition.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2018 15:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Sant Kabirnagar
A file photo of Delhi chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He had visited the mausoleum of Sant Kabir Das in Sant Kabirnagar on Wednesday to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit .
A file photo of Delhi chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He had visited the mausoleum of Sant Kabir Das in Sant Kabirnagar on Wednesday to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit . (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath refused to wear a cap offered to him at the mausoleum of Sant Kabir Das in Sant Kabirnagar.

The chief minister was at the mausoleum on Wednesday evening to oversee preparations for the prime minister’s visit to the mausoleum of the mystic poet and was offered a fur cap by Khadim Hussain, the caretaker, which he politely refused.

“As per tradition I offered the cap to chief minster Yogi Adityanath when he visited the mausoleum of Kabir saheb but he refused,” he said.

However, he agreed to keep the cap, he said.

In 2011, then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi had refused to wear a skullcap offered to him by a cleric during a fast for social harmony in Ahmedabad.

