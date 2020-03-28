Yogi orders 1 lakh people who entered UP in last 3 days to be quarantined

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:35 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officers to ensure compulsory quarantine of about one lakh people, who returned to the state in the past three days.

The chief minister, who has been supervising the implementation of the Corona Action Plan and worked with officers on Friday night to provide transport to workers in transit from other states, gave these directions at a review meeting here on Saturday.

“We have asked all the district magistrates to ensure that the workers returning to UP from other states are quarantined at home compulsorily. Local authorities have been told to put up a notice at the residence of the person to be quarantined or at the gates of their respective housing society. Village pradhans in about 60,000 village panchayats have been sensitised by the chief minister’s office and they are also informed about the persons to be quarantined,” said principal secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

Adityanath also asked officers to strengthen the supply chain of food grains, vegetables and milk and to ensure that correct rates are displayed to check black-marketing of essential commodities during the lockdown. He said food should be provided through community kitchens to the poor, labourers and homeless by seeking cooperation from NGOs and religious organisations.

Adityanath said the appointment of nodal officers for some states had shown positive results. He said the state government would appoint nodal officers for all the remaining states.

All the necessary equipment/material needed for treatment of patients and to contain the coronavirus must be bought, he said.

Adityanath added that medical and sanitization services in Ghaziabad and Noida must be strengthened. He urged the people to stay back at the places of their work during the lockdown period.