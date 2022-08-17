BJP drops Gadkari, Chouhan from top body, Yogi fails to make the cut. Check full list here

In a major organisational reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday removed Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the party’s apex decision-making body- the parliamentary board - and inducted six new members.

While the saffron party added Union minister and former chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yeddiyuappa to the board, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath failed to make the cut.

Here is a full list of the new BJP Parliamentary Board:

- BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- Defence minister Rajnath Singh

- Home minister Amit Shah

- National general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

- Former vice president of the partySudha Yadav

- Former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya

- Former BJP President from TelanganaK Laxman

- Chairperson of national commission for minorities (NCM) Iqbal Singh Lalpura

BJP releases a list of members of the party's central election committee (CEC).

Nadda also revamped the central election committee of the party. All parliamentary board members, which include Modi, Shah, Singh and Nadda, automatically become part of the CEC, which has some additional members as well.

The new entrants to the CEC are Rajasthan leader Om Mathur and BJP women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan, besides Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

Srinivasan replaces her predecessor Vijaya Rahatkar as the party's 'Mahila Morcha' chief as its an ex-officio member. With Chouhan gone, there will be no chief minister on the board.

Former Union ministers Jual Oram and Shahnawaz Hussain have been dropped from the CEC. After these changes, the board now has the full strength of 11 members, while the CEC has 15 leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)