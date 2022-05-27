Yogi says Shivpal ‘true Samajwadi’, Akhilesh retorts

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Yadav saying he was a “true Samajwadi” leading to a retort from the former CM that Shivpal was now the “uncle of the leader of the house”.

Shivpal heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia but he won the Jaswantnagar assembly seat on the SP symbol in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls that concluded in March.

Relations between Akhilesh and Shivpal had reached an all time low five years ago, which led to Shivpal forming his own political outfit.

Speaking in the state assembly on Friday during to the motion of thanks to the governor, Adityanath said,“Whenever there was a discussion about Samajwad (socialism), it was about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia or Jayaprakash Narayan. But when I see writings on Dr Lohia, now I see Shivpal Singh Yadav. People should read about Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.”

“Your (Shivpal) style of work gives you identity. But Samajwad has been made a mirage,” the CM added.

He also praised Shivpal for distributing tablets (under the BJP government’s scheme) in his constituency.

Yogi also said, “We are labelled rashtravadis (nationalists). This is a matter of pride. Those who do not have a feeling of rashtravad (nationalism), their position is like a rat that damages the house where it eats.”

“I am surprised at leader of opposition’s reference to some points. Someone may do sweet talk at public meetings, should speak facts in the House,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also countered Akhilesh’s claims about the power situation, construction of expressways and metro rail projects.

He also said, “You (SP government) did not work. You made excuses.”

Making light of the CM’s remarks, Akhilesh responded: “He (Shivpal) was my uncle up to now. But he is now the uncle of the leader of the house (chief minister), too.”

