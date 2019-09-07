‘You are inspiration to every Indian,’ Rahul Gandhi tweets as political parties stand united with Isro

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:13 IST

Leaders from across political spectrum stood firm with Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and lauded the space agency for its Chandrayaan 2 mission despite the last minute loss of communication with its lander Vikram, which was only moments away from landing on the moon’s surface.

Former Congress President and senior party leader, Rahul Gandhi said the mission had laid the foundation for many more path-breaking and ambitious Indian space forays.

“Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions,” tweeted Rahul.

Watch| Chandrayaan 2: ‘Don’t lose heart’, says PM Modi after Vikram lander loses contact during descent

A separate tweet from the Congress party said the nation stood by the entire team of Isro, “The nation stands by the entire team of @isro as we wait in these tense times. Your hard work and commitment has made our nation proud. Jai Hind,” the tweet from @INCIndia handle read.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Isro’s Chandrayaan 2 mission team for showing exemplary courage, “With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @isro. We all hope for the best,” said the President

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed the sentiments in his tweet, which said, “We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job.”

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ISRO’s mission had brought the country’s “young minds together in sensing its achievements,” her cabinet colleague and minister for railways and commerce, Piyush Goyal said that India was hopeful of covering the “last mile” soon.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan posted a couple of lines from a well-known poem by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a reminder that success can’t elude those who refuse to give up.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 04:05 IST