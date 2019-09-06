Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Live Updates: Extremely excited to be at ISRO centre, says PM Narendra Modi

Chandrayaan 2, which was launched on July 22, will attempt a touchdown near the moon’s south pole at 1:43 am on Saturday. It’s a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover. 60 students from across the nation will watch it live along with prime minister Narendra Modi and ISRO scientists.

If all goes as planned, the Rs 978 crore mission will rank India as the first country to land a spacecraft moon’s south pole and fourth to explore the moon.

“The lander is scheduled to a powered descent between 0100-0200 hours IST on September 07, 2019,” read the ISRO’s statement.

Chandrayaan 1 and Mangalyaan were India’s previously undertaken orbital missions around the Moon and Mars respectively.

The exact spot for landing would be determined minutes before the landing; which makes it one of the extremely complex missions for India.

02:05 pm IST PM Modi: Extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019





02:04 pm IST PM Modi: I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019




