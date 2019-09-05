Noida boy invited to witness Chandrayaan 2’s moon landing with PM Modi

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:40 IST

A Class 10 boy from Noida has been selected by ISRO to witness the historic Chandrayaan2 moon landing at its headquarters in Bengaluru in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7.

Shivansh Pal is among 74 school students across India and only the third from Uttar Pradesh, the other two from Lucknow, to have got the special invitation from the Indian Space Research Organisation, according to his school.

The selected students will be witnessing the space event unfold from the ISRO Tracking Centre (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, it said.

The 15-year-old boy was shortlisted on the basis of an online quiz competition conducted by ISRO in coordination with MyGov.in from August 10 to 25 to increase awareness about the space programme, his school said.

“The criteria for selecting successful winners was maximum correct answers in the shortest time,” said Shivansh, a student of Amity School, Noida.

