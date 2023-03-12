'You are not god, only the PM': Cong's reply to Modi's attack on Rahul Gandhi

Congress's Pawan Khera, who was arrested over his 'Narendra Gautamdas Modi' jibe and later apologised, on Sunday replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's London remarks in Karnataka and said attacking the prime minister is not attacking the country. "You have spent nine years criticising your predecessors. You insult three generations when you say no work has been done in the last 70 years. In Parliament, you beat your own trumpet and say ek akela sab pad bhari...the world sees you and laughs at you. But then you don't think of the image of the country," Pawan Khera said issuing a video statement.

Congress leader Pawan Khera issued a statement attacking PM Modi after the prime minister referred to Rahul Gandhi's London remark.

PM Modi in Karnataka referred to Rahul Gandhi's democracy under attack remark in London and said it is unfortunate that some people attack India's democracy in London where there is a statue of Guru Basaveshwara.

"When you ordered a raid on foreign media, you were not concerned over the country's image. When you went to South Korea and said it was considered a misfortune to be born in India, you did not think of India's image. Pradhanmantri ji, you attack democracy and that's why there are debates on it. And if there is a discussion on the challenges of Indian democracy in front of the students of Cambridge, then that is an attempt to strengthen the democracy," Pawan Khera said.

"You have some misgivings about yourself. You are just the PM, you are not God, you are not the creator, you don't make the sun rise...do away with these misgivings about yourself," the Congress leader said.

"When did criticising your policies become equivalent to criticising the country? You are just the prime minister, not the country, not god, not creator," Pawan Khera added.

Several BJP leaders earlier condemned Rahul Gandhi's statements in London where he criticised PM Modi, the government's China policy. But this is the first time that PM Modi referred to the issue and urged Karnataka to stay away from such people who insult Indian democracy on foreign soil.