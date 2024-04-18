 ‘You are the backbone of our party’: Rahul Gandhi in address to Congress workers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
‘You are the backbone of our party’: Rahul Gandhi in address to Congress workers

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2024 03:21 PM IST

A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 to determine the fate of 1,625 candidates

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed party workers via a video message and urged them to work tirelessly to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideology even in the farthest villages of the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi addresses the rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Kolar district of Karnataka on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
“This is not a normal election. This is a battle to save our country and the Constitution. So, I urge every ‘Babbar Sher’ to take responsibility and spread Congress’ guarantees to each and every household. You are the real voices of the Congress. Let’s take a pledge to spread Congress’ guarantees and pass it on,” Gandhi said in the video posted on X.

A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 to determine the fate of 1,625 candidates.

“You are the backbone and DNA of our party. The BJP-RSS are against the idea of India. They are attacking our Constitution, the country’s democratic structure, our institutions, including the Election Commission of India and the legal framework of the country. Your fight is against the ideology of the RSS on the streets, in the villages, and everywhere. You are the defenders. You helped us bring key ideas from the people of India into our manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We rely on you, and we love you,” he said.

