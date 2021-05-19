Home / India News / You can test yourself for Covid at home, ICMR issues advisory
You can test yourself for Covid at home, ICMR issues advisory

The ICMR said that it has approved one kit called CoviSelf for the purpose of home testing.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday issued an advisory for Covid-19 home testing where an individual will be able to test himself or herself without the presence of any medical professional. Giving details of how to conduct this test, the ICMR said that it has approved one kit called CoviSelf for the purpose of home testing. Only nasal swab will be required for this rapid antigen testing.

CoviSelf test is "authorised for non-prescription home use with self-collected nasal swab specimens from individuals aged 18 years and older or with adult-collected samples from individuals aged 2 years or older".

In its advisory, the ICMR said that this should not be used indiscriminately. Only those who have symptoms and those who are immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases should opt for this home-based testing.

How to use the kit

With the kit, a manual will come describing the entire process. The ICMR too gave the video links for the convenience of users from where one can see the steps to be followed.

