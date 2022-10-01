'You have glasses at this age!' PM Modi interacts with students at 5G launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually interacted with the students during the 5G launch event at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The students attended a short online lesson on the heart, its functions, cardiac muscles etc after which PM Modi interacted with them. Talking to a student of Ahmedabad's Ropda Primary School, PM Modi said, "You have glasses at this age! You must be very studious. Tell me which subject you would like to study with the help of technology?"

"Science", the student replied. PM Modi asked the student whether not having a teacher in front of them will become a hindrance to grasping the subject. 'No,' the student said.

"Will you not feel like going outside and play after a while, if there is no teacher in front of you? Shouldn't this digital thing also give such instructions from time to time?" PM Modi asked. The student nodded.

After interacting with the students, PM Modi talked to Delhi Metro construction workers and took a virtual tour of the tunnel.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena was present in the tunnel when PM Modi interacted with a worker. PM Modi asked the worker about the new technology and whether it is difficult to learn. "No sir, we are being explained this technology in a simple manner," the worker replied.

