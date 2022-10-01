5G launch in India: PM Modi's firsthand experience of technology, courtesy Akash Ambani | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's 5G services at the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Before the launch, PM Modi was given a demo of the technology by Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio.

News agency ANI shared a video of the prime minister being briefed by the young business executive.

It is to be noted that Reliance Jio is among three telecom giants who will, on the first day of the event, showcase a test case each in front of the prime minister; the other two operators are Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The Mumbai-headquartered business group recently announced it will launch ‘the world’s fastest 5G services,' by Diwali.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also ‘test drove’ a car in Europe from the venue of the exhibition.

India Mobile Congress 2022

In the first phase, 5G services will be rolled out in thirteen cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. In the next two years, it will be introduced across the whole country.

India Mobile Congress is organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The exhibition will conclude on Tuesday.

