'You may bulldoze my home…': Congress leaders ahead of SC hearing on Delhi's demolition drive

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit out at the “targeted bulldozing” of the alleged illegally constructed shops and houses in the violence-hit area of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. In an apparent reference to the continued demolition of structures in Jahangirpuri despite the Supreme Court’s order to maintain the status quo, Chidambaram said that the bulldozer represents the “arbitrary order” from the civic body while the apex court represents the law.

“Yesterday, we saw the Bulldozer defy the Law. Let’s see what happens today,” the former minister wrote on Twitter. “We see the Rule of Law break down every day. Soon there will be no law and no rules.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court halted the anti-encroachment drive after taking note of a plea of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that buildings of Muslims accused in case related violence on Hanuman Jayanti are being razed. The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the court’s registry to convey its order to the NDMC (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) mayor, commissioner and the Delhi police commissioner immediately after it was apprised that the authorities were continuing with their demolition drive despite court's order.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the petition of Jamiat, saying “a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition” has been ordered. He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2pm on Wednesday, began at 9am, with no mandatory notice, granting time for response were served on the alleged violators.

“Upon being mentioned by Mr. Dushyantt Dave, We direct the Registry to list the matter tomorrow (Thursday) that is on April 21 along with (other petition)... before an appropriate bench. Status quo, as exists today, shall be maintained, until further orders,” the bench ordered.

Sibal, who also appeared for the Muslim body, alleged “targeted bulldozing” and tweeted: “You may bulldoze my home Not my spirit”.

