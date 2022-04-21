Home / India News / Brinda Karat moves Supreme Court against Jahangirpuri demolition drive, says 'political communal game plan'
india news

Brinda Karat moves Supreme Court against Jahangirpuri demolition drive, says 'political communal game plan'

Jahangirpuri demolition drive has a communal, political game plan, CPM leader Brinda Karat submits in her petition to the Supreme Court on Thursday. 
Brinda Karat in front of a bulldozer during the demolition of shops in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AP)
Brinda Karat in front of a bulldozer during the demolition of shops in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

CPM leader Brinda Karat has moved the Supreme Court against northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri demolitions saying that under the guise of encroachment removal, discriminatory and arbitrary demolition drive is being operated as "communal political game plan", Livelaw reported. "The demolition action under the guise of encroachment removal is totally in violation of principles of natural justice and statutory provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 and the Constitution. It is without following any due process of law," Brinda Karat's petition said.

"It is most respectfully submitted that now this Jahangirpuri demolition in the guise of encroachment removal is immediately after the unfortunate incident occurred in Jahangirpuri on 16th April. The fact-finding team of the Communist Party India (Marxist) and other Left parties has collected first-hand information from the field and the petitioner has written a letter to the Commissioner of Police about the prejudiced and discriminatory approach of the police," the petition said.

The petition comes a day after Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered status quo in Jahangirpuri stalling the demolition that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation already began on Wednesday. The issue is scheduled to come up before the CJI bench on Thursday.

Brinda Karat who went to Jahangirpuri on Wednesday submitted in her petition that despite the Supreme Court order the demolition drive continued till 12.25pm. It is submitted that despite the fact that Petitioner herself rushed to the site of demolition i.e. Block-C of Jahangir Puri area and pleaded with the Municipal Authorities and the Police to stop the demolition stating that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India had already stayed the demolition action – encroachment removal by way of status quo order they refused to stop the demolition action till 12.25 PM stating that they would not discontinue the order is produced," the CPM leader said in her petition.

People residing and working in Jahangirpuri area are generally poor and marginalised, the CPM leader said adding that they are incapable of resisting the "illegal inhumae action". Majority of the residents in the area belong to the Muslim community and the authorities are following a "selective and discriminatiry action", Brinda Karat said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out