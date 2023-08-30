'You never know when Maharaj ji becomes CM': Varun Gandhi's interaction viral

Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Varun Gandhi at a recent event in his constituency Pilibhit interacted with a sadhu and the clip has gone viral. The incident took place on Monday when the MP was addressing his party workers. The sadhu was standing near him when the sadhu's phone rang. Apparently, the sadu disconnected the call as the MP was speaking. Varun Gandhi discontinued his speech and asked the sadhu to take the call.

Varun Gandhi during an address in Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit interacted with a sadhu.

"Maharaj-ji, take the call. What difference will it make? Probably you are getting some important call," Varun Gandhi said as party workers wanted the sadhu to be removed from Varun Gandhi's side. Varun Gandhi pulled the sadhu near him and said to the party workers: "Don't do this to him. You never know when Maharaj ji becomes the chief minister. What will happen to us then?"

"Understand the times we are in. Maharaj ji, I think good times are coming," Varun Gandhi said. The video went viral with social media users interpreting that Varun Gandhi who is known for openly criticising his party took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is the head seer of Gorakhnath Peeth in Gorakhpur.

The speech that followed was also filled with jibes at the BJP and praises for the Gandhi family. "Vote anyone but only after applying your brains. Don't vote just listening to Bharat Mata ki Jai or Jai Shri Ram. Because after that you will only become a number. I don't want you to become a number," Varun Gandhi said.

"Gandhi family is not like those who will steal your votes by sweet talking..." Varun Gandhi said.

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, speculation became rife once again whether Varun Gandhi will join the Congress and, if not, whether the BJP will field him from Pilibhit given his constant attack on the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "This is an issue between the mother (Maneka Gandhi) and the son. I think Varun Gandhi has weakened his place by staying with the BJP. He is an MP and has been working for Pilibhit. He must think what he should do next."

Varun Gandhi is the third-time MP from Pilibhit as he has been winning the seat since 2009 when the BJP fielded him from the constituency instead of his mother.

