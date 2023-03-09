Home / India News / ‘You owe your existence to…’: Congress slams Kiren Rijiju over ‘Pappu’ remarks

‘You owe your existence to…’: Congress slams Kiren Rijiju over ‘Pappu’ remarks

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 09, 2023 05:49 PM IST

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called Rijiju a ‘ ₹2 troll’ and ‘Minister of (Out) Law and (In) Justice’ for criticising Gandhi's statements in London.

Congress has reacted to Union minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks against Rahul Gandhi where he called the Congress leader ‘Pappu’. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called Rijiju a ‘ 2 troll’ and ‘Minister of (Out) Law and (In) Justice’ for criticising Gandhi's statements in London.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate(ANI)
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate(ANI)

“You (Rijiju) owe your existence and relevance to lying about Rahul Gandhi. But you know what? The more pests like you lie about him - the clearer it becomes how he rattles the living daylights out of each one of you,” she said in a tweet.

Also read: ‘China troops on Ladakh, Arunachal borders similar to… Told Jaishankar, but…’: Rahul Gandhi

Sharing Shrinate's tweet, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh referred Rijiju as an ‘absolute disgrace as a minister’.

The Union minister earlier criticised Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University in a series of tweets. He called Gandhi a ‘self-declared’ prince of Congress who has crossed all the limits with his ‘anti-India statements’.

Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the United Kingdom where he attended several gatherings has stirred controversies and BJP leaders have objected his statements and accused him of insulting India on foreign soil.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
rahul gandhi kiren rijiju congress + 1 more
rahul gandhi kiren rijiju congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out