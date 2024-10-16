‘You will be shocked’: Arvind Kejriwal's letter to Delhi voters ahead of assembly polls

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday launched his party's 'Jan Sampark' campaign ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. In a bid to reach out to voters, Kejriwal claimed that his arrest earlier this year was part of a political conspiracy orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to halt the progress of his government’s public welfare initiatives in the capital. Delhi chief minister Atishi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Manish Sisodia and others during the launch of the party's ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

Kejriwal announced that AAP workers would go door-to-door across Delhi, distributing a letter in which the former chief minister details the "real reason" behind his five-month-long incarceration and urges voters to ensure the continuation of AAP's governance. The campaign will run until October 29.

"I have prepared a letter, and our workers will go door to door with it," Kejriwal said. "This letter tells the truth of why I was arrested. It was not due to corruption, as some have claimed, but to stop the work we were doing for the people of Delhi."

In the letter, Kejriwal said, “These people kept me in jail for 5 months. Why did they arrest me? If you get to know the real reason, you will be shocked.”

The AAP supremo asserted his arrest was a result of the BJP's fear that his government's work in Delhi—ranging from improvements in education, healthcare, and public services—could threaten the saffron party’s political dominance across India.

"They have governments in 22 states, but they cannot replicate the success of Delhi. People there are now asking why the work done in Delhi is not happening in their states," Kejriwal wrote.

The former chief minister, who led AAP to victory in the last three assembly elections in Delhi, reiterated that he has never been involved in corruption. "Everyone knows that Kejriwal cannot do corruption. I was arrested because they wanted to stop the work we were doing for Delhiites—free electricity, free water, mohalla clinics, and quality government schools," he said.

Kejriwal said he has resumed pending development projects, including repairing broken roads and improving basic infrastructure. However, he warned that if the BJP wins in the upcoming elections, they would reverse the progress made by AAP over the past decade.

"If they come to power, the first thing they will do is stop your free electricity, ruin government schools and hospitals, and bring back long power cuts," Kejriwal claimed, urging voters to prevent what he described as the dismantling of key public services.

"We have no regrets. Our entire lives are dedicated to the country and society. But now, it is in your hands to save the work we have done. I am confident you will defeat the BJP’s conspiracy with your vote."