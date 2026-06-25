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‘You’d win a million votes in Delhi’: Italy's Giorgia Meloni recalls 2023 India trip, says posters of her lined streets

A book called ‘Giorgia’s Vision’ features written accounts of Italy PM Giorgia Meloni's conversations with a journalist. 

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Giorgia Meloni has revisited her 2023 trip to India in a new book. The Italian Prime Minister shared a light-hearted anecdote about the warm reception she received in New Delhi, where her posters lined the streets during her arrival and departure.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revisits 2023 India trip, shares joke about her popularity in Delhi(AP)

The account appears in the book ‘Giorgia’s Vision’, written from her conversations with journalist Alessandro Sallusti, in which she describes how the visuals left such a strong impression that her deputy, Antonio Tajani, who accompanied her, joked about her popularity translating into votes, according to the excerpts cited in a PTI news agency report.

"When I arrived, there was a poster with my face and the word 'Welcome' every few feet along the road. When I left, the posters showed the same image, but now read 'Thank you for visiting'.

"My colleague Antonio Tajani, who was with me, joked: 'With all these posters, if you ran for the New Delhi constituency, you'd get a million votes'," says the Italian PM, recalling her March 2023 visit.

She describes how shared interests, casual conversations, and small gestures often become the foundation of trust between leaders.

Cigarette conversations

One of the more striking anecdotes involves her first meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied, where an informal break helped shift the tone of the discussion.

After a lengthy bilateral meeting, Saied invited her to view the sea from his residence. Meloni, who had resumed smoking after a long break, asked to light a cigarette. "He was overjoyed! He pulled out his own pack of cigarettes, and that coffee and cigarette break became our moment," she recalled in the book.

ALSO READ | 'Need each other': Macron to host Italian PM Giorgia Meloni amid strained relation, Trump rift

‘Giorgia’s Vision’

In the book “Giorgia’s Vision”, written as a series of conversations, Meloni also talks about her friendships with several world leaders. She calls Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama very engaging and fluent in Italian. She says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shares her love for Italian wine and once gave her orange roses on her birthday.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also appears in her memories. At the G7 summit in Hiroshima, he reportedly gave her a large Hello Kitty doll for her daughter.

She recalls Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki taking her to a cafe in Warsaw with a Lord of the Rings theme. She also says Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave her a translated copy of her memoir ‘I am Giorgia’ during a visit to Rome.

 
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