'You’ll be thrown to a place…': BJP MLA threatens cop for turning off Shivraj Chouhan's mic | Watch

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress has accused former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a BJP MLA Surendra Patwa of threatening and abusing a police official. The officer was on poll duty. Former MP CM Shivraj Chouhan and BJP MLA Surendra Patwa(X/ @INCMP)

The incident took place in the Bhojpur Assembly segment of the Vidisha parliamentary constituency when Chouhan was addressing the poll rally allegedly beyond 10 pm. The police official reportedly switched off the mic in line with the Model Code of Conduct.

In the purported video shared by the MP Congess' official X handle, Chouhan can be heard saying, “Why did you turn the mic off? It’s not 10 pm yet, switch it on again. Just remove him (the officer) from here.”

Meanwhile, the former state minister and BJP MLA Surendra Patwa, seething in anger, not just questioned the cop's conduct, but also threatened him with dire consequences. “Come here, you will be thrown to such a place that it wouldn’t be possible to return. He (the officer) is creating a lot of trouble,” Patwa was heard saying in the video.

The mic was later turned on.

The Congress hit out the BJP for their rude behaviour towards the police.

"Look at the arrogance of BJP. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan raised questions from the BJP platform on the implementation of the election code of conduct and Surendra Patwa misbehaved and threatened the police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur. Mr Shivraj, This is the level of a former Chief Minister? Extremely indecent and condemnable act," it said on X while sharing the video.

Vidisha will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7. BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress contender Pratap Bhanu Sharma are in the fray from the constituency.