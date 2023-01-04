‘Young man walking on foot’: Ram Mandir secretary Champat Rai on Rahul Gandhi

After Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das extended support to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Temple Trust secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi's walk should be praised and the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra. Calling Rahul Gandhi the 'young man who is walking on foot for the country', Champat said, "I appreciate his move. There is nothing wrong in it. I am a worker of RSS and the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra." Read | 'Monumental role in Kashmir fiasco': BJP slams ex-RAW chief Dulat for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He is walking in this harsh weather and this must be appreciated. I must say everyone should do Yatra of the country," he said.

A day before the yatra entered Uttar Pradesh, Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das wished Rahul Gandhi success in the yatra, good health and a long life.

"You are working for the noble cause that is 'sarvajan hitay sarvjan sukhaay' in the interest of people and for the happiness of the people. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama be upon you always,” the chief priest wrote in a letter.

On Tuesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was joined by former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing AS Dulat, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi as the yatra entered Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi was also there on Tuesday and will be accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the UP leg of the yatra. Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav extended their wishes to the yatra but will not be joining.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The yatra will cover Uttar Pradesh in three days and re-enter Haryana on January 6. The yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on January 20 and will conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON