Young man who crossed LoC near Kupwara handed over to Pakistani Army

A young man who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control was handed over to the Pakistani Army on Thursday morning.

The young man had crossed Line of Control in Kupwara sector two days ago and was arrested by the army.

According to a defence spokesperson, the young man had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control and wandered into Karnah, Kupwara on April 5.

He was identified as Mausam, the son of Manzoor Ahmad from Lipa of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

“He stayed with the Indian troops deployed along the Line of Control for the night and Pakistani authorities were informed about his whereabouts. Based on the interaction between the authorities of both sides, the Indian Army repatriated the young man to the Pakistani authorities at the Tithwal crossing point as a humanitarian gesture,” the spokesperson said.

Before being handed over, the young man was given clothes and sweets. “The exchange took place at 11:50 am. Such inadvertent incidents have taken place earlier also due to close proximity of villages along the Line of Control on either sides. However, the Indian side has always been prompt in returning individuals keeping the humanitarian issue in mind,” the spokesperson said.

The Tithwal Bridge located on Kishanganga river has been doubling up as a point of peace between the two sides, the spokesperson said. “It would be pertinent to highlight that the site has started attracting visitors from either sides and is emerging as a tourist site especially after the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The peace and tranquillity as a result of the agreement, is being appreciated by the population on either sides of the Line of Control,” the spokesperson said.