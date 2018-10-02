Young MBA to a nonagenarian, many throw hat in J&K civic polls

From a young woman, who has done her MBA from an elite university in London to an “aware” nonagenarian, the upcoming civic elections in Jammu and Kashmir brings forth a mixed bag of candidates, including young and old, literates and semi-literates.

Aiming to make a difference, 36-year-old Bhanu Mahajan, who did her MBA from Middlesex University in London in 2007, is contesting as a Congress candidate from ward number 21 of posh Gandhi Nagar locality in Jammu city.

“I have worked in the corporate sector and started my own company in 2013. But at the same time, I wanted to do something for the society to which I belong,” said Mahajan, whose father was a former Congress corporator and grandfather, a Congress leader.

“Though my father and grand-father were in Congress, our family was more into social services and I wanted to carry forward the good work,” she said.

For Mahajan, who is hard-pressed with her election campaign these days, majority of the issues more or less remain the same.

“From lanes, roads, parks, electricity and water, people want them all in order. Women especially need regular water supply,” she said.

Mahajan was quick to criticise BJP for allegedly deceiving the people, who now desperately seek a change in governance.

“Criticising politicians is easy, but things cannot change until and unless one takes a plunge himself,” said Mahajan.

In a striking contrast to Bhanu, 92-year-old Ram Krishan has decided to take a plunge into the civic polls from ward number 13 in Nagri Parole of Kathua district.

Krishan with his long association with National Conference since 1950, took the decision to contest the elections as an independent candidate based on popular demand from the public, who according to him have been repeatedly deceived by political parties. As a veteran social worker, he intends to teach a lesson to the political parties.

Fully aware of the NC’s decision to boycott the elections, the nonagenarian said that his decision was based on the people’s will and their development.

“I am 92 and have seen enough of the promises by political parties. All these years I have seen politicians mouthing platitudes to the poor people. So, before I go, in wish to serve the people of my area,” said Krishan.

Krishan was all praise for late Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah and termed his decisions as visionary, including Land To Tillers Act. He said the Centre should ensure jobs to the youth of Dalit community commensurate to their qualification of matriculation.

