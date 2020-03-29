Youngsters are at forefront of fighting Covid-19: PM Modi thanks people for contributing to coronavirus fund

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter thanked people who have made their contribution to the PM CARES fund to battle the coronavirus crisis.

A user tweeted out saying that his children have given away all their savings towards the fund. The Prime Minister responded by saying that the “youngsters are at the forefront of fighting Covid-19.

“Gratitude to Kavya and Chaitanya. Their gesture is deeply touching,” the prime minister tweeted out.

Youngsters are at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Gratitude to Kavya and Chaitanya. Their gesture is deeply touching. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/cT9hkb6NKv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

PM Modi, on Saturday, announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to pledge to the fund. Kumar has offered Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will also contribute Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance fund.

Scores of Indians took to Twitter, tagged the PM Modi in their posts and shared about their contribution to the PM CARES fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio address to the nation ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today and talk about the prevailing Covid-19 crisis. Today’s episode will focus on the situation prevailing in the country in the wake of Covid-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 1,000 on Saturday. However, as per the official figures released by the health ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 978 which includes 867 active cases, 86 cases of recoveries and 25 deaths