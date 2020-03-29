PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 05:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday will focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow’s episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.

Tomorrow’s episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/wWybvdLW8k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The Prime Minister has already addressed the nation on the issue of coronavirus outbreak twice in the last few days. In his address on March 24, he had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of the government’s stringent efforts to tackle the Covid-19 disease that has infected over 1,000 people and killed 19 in India so far.

On Saturday, PM Modi announced the creation of a new fund for citizens in an emergency situation as the magnitude of the crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus unfolds. The fund has been named PM-CARES or Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and PM Modi invited countrymen from all sections to donate to it in a series of tweets.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” Prime minister’s first tweet said.

The Mann ki Baat radio programme in which the prime minister speaks on latest issues is aired on the last Sunday of every month.