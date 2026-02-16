New Delhi, Underscoring the time of profound global transformation when new rules are reshaping interaction among nations, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday told the Indian Trade Service officer trainees their decisions can shape India's economic trajectory for decades to come and asked them to balance openness with protection of core priorities. Your decisions can shape India's emergence as a stronger trading partner: President to probationers

Addressing probationers of the ITS, Indian Audit and Accounts Service and Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service , who called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said the service they joined gives them an opportunity to serve the nation through every decision and action during their careers.

Murmu told ITS officer trainees to remember that each policy they implement, each trade barrier they address, each agreement they support, will contribute to India's emergence as a stronger and globally more respected trading partner.

"You have joined the service at the time of profound global transformation. Digital trade, sustainability requirements, and new global rules are reshaping how nations interact. You stand at a unique intersection: where law meets enterprise, negotiation meets strategy, and where your decisions can shape India's economic trajectory for decades to come," she said.

Asking the probationers to keep national interest as guiding compass and balance openness with protection of core priorities, the President said they will contribute to attracting investment, creating jobs, and fostering environments where Indian businesses can innovate, expand, and compete globally.

"I understand that your training at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has given you the analytical sharpness and global perspective essential for understanding today's complex trade environment," she said.

In her address to the officer trainees of the IA&AS, the President said that the impact and value addition of the framework of accountability on the governance system is enhanced when there is synergy between the Executive and Audit institutions.

"An effective partnership between Audit and Executive helps to enhance the efficacy of public spending and helps in achievement of desired outcomes," she said.

Emphasising that the institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India performs a very important function of ensuring accountability of the executive to the legislature, she said the probationers must always strive to uphold the traditions and values of the Constitution and the service.

She told DAQA officer probationers that quality assurance is the "backbone of the entire value-chain" of defence production and their commitment is important for making Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence sector.

Murmu said the DAQA trainees are entering in a domain where they must work with precision and vigilance to contribute to national security.

"India is rising as a global power. Our defence production is accelerating. Indigenous aerospace innovation is expanding...You should come up with innovative approaches to contribute to the transformation of our Armed Forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations," she said.

The President said the DAQA probationers will play a critical role in safeguarding country's defence aerospace capabilities and strengthening the operational readiness of Armed Forces.

"Your role places you at a powerful intersection of science, technology, engineering, and national defence. You will engage with cutting-edge aerospace technology, indigenous manufacturing, private industry partners, start-ups, and strategic defence programmes," she added.

The President told the officer trainees that their prime responsibility is to ensure the highest quality standards for technologically advanced and world class arms and ammunitions for Defence forces.

