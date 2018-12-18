‘Your party gave country sleepless nights’: Ravi Shankar Prasad returns Rahul Gandhi’s jibe

Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that his party won’t allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sleep on the issue of farmers’ loan waivers, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad returned the jab saying that the Congress president had reached a new low in public discourse with such statements.

“Nothing better can be expected from the president of a party that ensured that the people of the country don’t sleep due to their corruption and malpractices,” Prasad said.

Referring to the issue of the Rafale deal, Prasad said that the Congress was afraid of having a debate on the issue in Parliament and that is why it was preventing the House from functioning properly. “We are willing to have a debate with you on the Rafale deal. Don’t run away from it. I know why the Congress is running away from the debate. It is afraid that if a debate happens, so many skeletons will tumble out of the Congress’ almirah,” Prasad said.

He said that the Congress had been unable to digest the fact that the Supreme Court had found nothing wrong with the Rafale deal.

Prasad took on Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to look them in the eye and have a debate and said that the party was willing to do so, but they, the Congress, was running away from the debate.

Earlier, back in Delhi after a whirlwind three-state tour during which he attended the swearing in ceremonies of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi had renewed his attack on the BJP-led national coalition over the plight of farmers and had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of worrying only about wealthy businessmen. Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, two of the three states that the Congress wrested from the BJP in the just-concluded state elections, have ordered a farm waiver within hours of taking charge.

“Congress and all opposition parties will force Modi to give farm loan waiver to farmers… Will not allow Modi to sleep till he waives the loan,” Gandhi said on Parliament House premises on Tuesday.

“Two states announced farm loan waivers within six hours, the third will also do it soon,” the Congress president said, underlining how the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh had gone for a loan waiver within six hours. The third, Rajasthan, would also follow suit.

“But for the four years that Modiji has been Prime Minister, he hasn’t forgiven loans of even Re 1,” he said.

Prasad also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s wealthy businessmen remark and said that both Mallya and Nirav Modi had benefitted during the Congress party’s regime.

Rahul Gandhi, you better not forget that Mallya’s loans were restructured when your government was in power. Nirav Modi was given benefits just a week before the Modi government took charge,” Prasad said.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 15:58 IST