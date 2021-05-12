'Your scheduled visit to areas hit by post-poll violence violates norms', Mamata Banerjee writes to governor Dhankar

A day before his planned visit to post-poll violence-affected Cooch Behar district, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar received a letter from chief minister Mamata Banerjee where she said claimed that the scheduled visit violates long-standing protocols.

"I find from social media that you are unilaterally proceeding to Cooch Behar district on May 13 and, sadly, I find that to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades," Banerjee said in her letter.

"I, therefore, would expect you will kindly follow the well-established norms of protocol, as stated above, and desist from abrupt decisions with regards to field visits," she further said.

The governor had announced on Tuesday that he will visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on May 13.

Banerjee also referred to her letter written to Dhankhar on September 26 last year, in which she had urged him to "refrain from surpassing the chief minister and her council of ministers and communicating with and dictating the state officials, in excess of your power under the Constitution and directing them to attend before you". The CM alleged that the governor is "steadily ignoring" this advice.

At least 16 people, mainly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have been killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal. Political clashes also left a number of people injured in the state since the results of the assembly elections were announced on May 2.

Dhankhar will also visit camps in Assam on May 14 after his visit to affected places in Cooch Behar, a statement from Raj Bhavan said. During his visit to Assam, the West Bengal governor will go to Ranpagli and Srirampur camps, the Raj Bhavan statement further said.