‘Youth has forced this’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's planned interaction with Gen Z

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's planned interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha students in Mumbai, saying that a dialogue is "good" and that the "youth has forced" these initiatives.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that authorities have come to understand that Gen Z "cannot be ignored and dismissed. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Days after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following the CJP-led youth protests against the NEET paper leak in New Delhi, the RSS chief will interact with students in Mumbai on August 6. He will address the inauguration ceremony of India's International Movement to Unite Nations' (IIMUN) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), news agency PTI reported.

Dipke reacted to the upcoming event and said, "It is good that dialogue is taking place. But it will be even better if some young faces are deployed for this."

ALSO READ | ₹1 lakh': Influencer claims Abhijeet Dipke a ‘Pak agent,’ paid celebs to back CJP; seeks arrest">'Uorfi Javed offered ₹1 lakh': Influencer claims Abhijeet Dipke a ‘Pak agent,’ paid celebs to back CJP; seeks arrest

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He emphasised that such interactions have been forced by the youth, citing PM Modi's reels and Bhagwat's planned event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised that such interactions have been forced by the youth, citing PM Modi's reels and Bhagwat's planned event. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The youth has forced this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to post a reel on Instagram, and Mohan Bhagwat also wants to interact with Gen Z," he told the news agency.

However, Dipke said such a move is coming too late, adding that authorities have come to understand that Gen Z "cannot be ignored and dismissed." He urged that a dialogue with the youth must take place.

"We have to talk with them. These youth are the future of the country," the CJP founder told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

ALSO READ | 'We're different': Dipke defends CJP after Taslima Nasreen's 'Bangladesh 2024' remark

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dipke reaffirmed that Gen Z needs young representation. He said, though it is good that older people, even those aged between 70 and 80, are talking to Gen Z, it might not be as fruitful for the youth.

"But I would like to say that it will be even better if the faces (interacting with youngsters) are Gen Z or young. If people aged 70-80 are talking, it is good. But what will Gen Z get out of it? Gen Z needs young representation. If youth interact with youth, it will be even better," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat's event with Gen Z

The IIMUN event at NMACC is expected to bring together over 2,000 students aged 15 to 19 from more than 100 cities nationwide.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The event will witness students debating and deliberating on local, national and international issues.

ALSO READ | Aaditya Thackeray takes a ‘suddenly’ dig at Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming interaction with Gen Z

The inaugural ceremony of the IIMUN's flagship Annual Championship Conference will be based on the theme: 'The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way'

PM Modi's Gen Z-style reels

Ever since the mass agitation led by CJP and the youth at Jantar Mantar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began posting reel-style videos on his social media, addressing paper leaks, exam task force, the controversy over use of abusive language against, among other things.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}