YouTuber arrested for defaming MP chief minister by uploading edited video

BHOPAL: The crime branch of the Madhya Pradesh police arrested a Youtuber and journalist from Mumbai for allegedly uploading the edited video of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the new liquor policy on YouTube and other social media platforms, an official said.

The accused Iqbal Parvez uploaded the video after the state government announced a new liquor policy, which reduced the excise duty and introduced new home bar licences for people having an annual income of more than ₹1 crore.

Crime branch Bhopal deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Amit Kumar, said that Iqbal Parvez has been arrested from Mumbai. “We have received a complaint on Thursday. After the arrest, he has been brought to Bhopal on Saturday. He is accused of making objectionable videos by editing the statements of CM Shivraj Singh. The accused had made this video viral on other social media platforms including YouTube,” said the DCP.

“Iqbal Parvez had shared the video on the YouTube channel named “Sach Sabse Tez” with the name “Yeh kya bol rahe hai BJP Chief Minister. In the video, an old video of the CM was edited and linked with his statement given for the new liquor policy. He also said that after consuming liquor, people will shout Jai Shree Ram,” said Shivpal Kushwaha, assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

He has been booked under section 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 2 (statements conducing to public mischief), 465 (punishment for forgery), 469 (whoever commits forgery) and 294 a (obscene acts in public place) of IPC, said Kushwaha.

Iqbal is from Bihar and he worked as a journalist for many national channels. He has been working in Mumbai for the past 15 years.

