...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

YouTuber Gautam Khattar detained in HP’s Kullu over controversial remark in Goa: Police

A YouTuber from Uttarakhand, Gautam Khattar, was detained in Himachal for derogatory comments about Saint Francis Xavier, sparking religious outrage.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 08:22 pm IST
By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
Advertisement

A YouTuber from Uttarakhand was detained in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Friday for “hurting religious sentiments” over his allegedly derogatory comments about Catholic saint Francis Xavier at an event in Goa on Sunday.

A YouTuber from Uttarakhand was detained in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Friday for “hurting religious sentiments” over his allegedly derogatory comments

Gautam Khattar, who describes himself as a “spiritual beat” journalist and creates content related to “Baba Sadhus, Sanatan Dharma, foreign devotees and religious places,” had been absconding for a week. The Crime Branch had also issued a lookout circular against him.

“Based on an input from Goa Police, Himachal Pradesh Police has detained the main accused, Gautam Khattar, in Kullu district this evening. A team from the Crime Branch will soon take over custody of the accused, and he will be brought to Goa,” Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta said.

Goa Police booked Gautam after he allegedly called the saint a “terrorist” at the Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti’s Parshuram Jayanti celebrations in Goa’s Vasco da Gama. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks about the saint’s remains in a casket revered as sacred relics.

 
goa police himachal pradesh uttarakhand
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / YouTuber Gautam Khattar detained in HP’s Kullu over controversial remark in Goa: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.