YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was arrested for 'fake video' joins BJP on ‘mother’s advice'

Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was arrested last year for alleged 'fake videos' claiming attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu on Thursday joined the BJP and said his mother asked him to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. The Bihar YouTuber joined the party in the presence of the party's Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari. "Yesterday we came from Bihar to Delhi with Manoj Tiwari. It was because of them (Manoj Tiwari, BJP) that I could come out of jail. So I have joined the BJP. My mother is a fan of Narendra Modi. NSA was slapped on me but now I have not only been granted bail but all charges are cleared now. NSA is also withdrawn...my fight against those who defame Sanatan will continue," Manish Kashyap said. YouTuber Manish Kashyap on Thursday joined the BJP.

"I will work towards strengthening the BJP in Bihar. Lalu's family looted and destroyed Bihar," the YouTuber said.

“Only BJP could have given this honour to the son of a poor family...There are a few parties in Bihar that don't let you even join if you don't approach with full (of cash) suitcases. BJP respects the poor, women, a YouTuber, a mother. So, BJP is a different party and that is why it has emerged as the biggest capable party in the world...I will keep working for nationalism as I have always done. When I used to do it earlier, a few parties used to frame me and jail me. A lot of BJP leaders supported me...If I am safely out of jail today, it is due to the blessings of my mother and thesupport of BJP leaders,” Manish said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Manoj Tiwari said he had known Manish Kashyap for a long time. The BJP respects people like Kashyap who raise issues about the poor, the Delhi MP said.

Controversy over Manish Kashyap

In March 2023, YouTuber Manish Kashyap was arrested for circulating alleged ‘fake videos’ showing attacks on migrants from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested in Bihar and was then sent to Tamil Nadu. After spending months in jail in Madurai, Manish Kashyap was brought to Bihar. Manish Kashyap walked out of jail in December 2023.

The alleged fake videos came amid tension between Bihar and Tamil Nadu while Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin issued a statement asking the Bihar migrants not to believe in those rumours. Several cases were filed against Kashyap and he surrendered to the police after being on the run for some weeks.

Manish Kashyap is a famous YouTuber with 8.75 million subscribers on his channel 'Manish Kasyap Son of Bihar'.