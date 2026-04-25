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Youtuber Salim Wastik arrested for 1995 kidnap-murder: How he was nabbed after 31 years

The case pertains of the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old son of a businessman in 1995.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 05:05 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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A man wanted for a 1995 murder of a 13-year-old boy in Delhi has been arrested after a 31-year wait, during which the convict changed name and travelled through states of evade arrest. He was finally nabbed by the Delhi Police in Loni, Ghaziabad.

The accused, Salim Khan, aka Salim Wastik, posed as a social activist and Youtuber.

The accused, Salim Khan, also known as Salim Wastik, posed as a social activist and Youtuber. He was also attacked for his religious views in February.

Police said that during the last 31 years, Salim Khan continuously evaded arrest by travelling through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He was finally apprehended on Tuesday after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested the convict from Ghaziabad, a police statement said.

What was the case against Salim Khan?

The case pertains of the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old son of a businessman in 1995.

On January 20, the 13-year-old of a cement businessman in North East Delhi was kidnapped by 54-years-old Salim Ahmed. Khan was a martial arts instructor at the Ramjas School, where the deceased was a student. Khan then demanded a ransom of 30,000 from the businessman a day after the kidnap.

However, he didn't surrender after the expiry of the bail. The conviction was also upheld by the Delhi high court in July 2011.

After jumping bail, the accused remained absconding and remain hidden travelling through states, including Haryana. He worked as an Almirah Maker in Karnal and Ambala, before settling in Ghaziabad.

In 2010, he settled in Loni, Ghaziabad, where he assumed a new identity as one Salim Wastik, aka Salim Ahmed. He opened a shop of ladies dress and ladies items in Nasbandi Colony in Loni.

How Delhi Police apprehended him

Years later, a team of Delhi Police was tasked to maintain surveillance and nab the parole jumpers involved in crimes. A head constable, Mintu Yadav, received a tip that a famous Youtuber, Salim Khan, was involved in a 31-years-old kidnapping for ransom and murder. It was also revealed that the Youtuber had declared himself dead in the eyes of law enforcement agencies.

The police pursued the case and the details of the convict, including his old photograph and fingerprints, were collected from court records. He was soon arrested in a raid by a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch, along with the Ghaziabad Police.

Martial arts trainer to ‘Ex-Muslim’ Youtuber

The police revealed that Salim Khan was born in Shamli city of Muzaffarnagar district in UP in 1972 and moved to Delhi in search of livelihood.

He was working as a martial arts instructor at Ramjas School in Delhi's Daryaganj, when he carried out the crime in 1995.

Cut to 2026, Salim Khan became popular on Youtube over his identity as an 'ex-Muslim'. His religious views also led to a stabbing attack in February this year. Police said two persons, namely Zeeshan and Gulfam, allegedly stabbed Salim multiple times on the neck and abdomen at his office in Loni.

 
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Home / India News / Youtuber Salim Wastik arrested for 1995 kidnap-murder: How he was nabbed after 31 years
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