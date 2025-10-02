YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for ‘spying’ for ISI, Pak high commission in Haryana

Haryana Police have arrested a YouTuber from Palwal for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its High Commission, officials said on Thursday. Police said Wasim Akram had been in contact with Pakistani agents for the past three years(PTI/Representational image)

The accused, identified as Wasim Akram, a resident of Kot village in Palwal district, ran a channel where he posted videos on the history of Mewat. He was arrested on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

Akram had been in contact with Pakistani agents for the past three years and had allegedly provided them with SIM cards, police said.

Investigators also recovered several incriminating WhatsApp messages from his phone, including some that had been deleted. The cyber cell is currently working to retrieve those deleted texts, officials added.

Taufiq, another Pakistani spy arrested by the Palwal police last week, gave them the lead about Akram.

In 2021, Akram reportedly came in contact with Pakistani agent Danish while applying for a visa to Islamabad. Though Akram's family denied his travel to Pakistan, several revelations emerged during his interrogation, which suggest that he had cross-border links.

Police said that both Akram and Taufiq were in touch with the ISI and the Pakistani High Commission through internet calls.

SP Varun Singla has handed the case to the Palwal crime branch and other concerned agencies to investigate the case. Police said that the intelligence bureau (IB) is also in contact with them.

An official said that more arrests in the case are possible in the coming days.

Taufiq, a resident of Palwal's Alimev village, was arrested on September 26. He is accused of sending sensitive information to Pakistan since 2022.

During interrogation, Taufiq reportedly revealed Akram's name to the police.

SP Singla said, "Both the accused were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission and ISI. Crime branch teams are questioning them after taking them on police remand."

(with PTI inputs)