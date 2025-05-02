Menu Explore
Friday, May 02, 2025
Jaisalmer man arrested on spying charges for Pakistan: Police

BySenjuti Sengupta
May 02, 2025 11:11 AM IST

When he was detained by the police on March 18, he identified himself as a farmer, Ravi Kishan, who has a field at Zero RD area of Noor-Ki-Chakki village in the Jaisalmer district

Jaipur: A resident of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer was arrested on Thursday by the Rajasthan police’s intelligence department for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) for the last 12 years.

According to the officials, he came in contact of the ISI officials in 2013 when he went to Pakistan for a trip (HT Photo/Representational image)
“The man, identified as Pathan Khan, had been working for the ISI since 2013. Upon receiving information from some internal sources of the department, our officers detained him on March 18 and formally arrested him on Thursday after a thorough questioning,” director general (DG) of intelligence department Sanjay Agrawal said.

According to the officials, he came in contact with ISI officials when he visited Pakistan in 2013. “The ISI officials lured him with money, and he was later also given espionage training . It was (later) found that he was in regular touch with the ISI handlers since then and had been passing sensitive confidential information from the Jaisalmer’s international border area,” Agrawal said.

“He, majorly, used to pass the information through some social media platform. He was also provided some forged SIM cards. He had also constantly been paid by the ISI through various sources,” Agrawal added.

When he was detained by the police on March 18, he identified himself as a farmer, Ravi Kishan, who has a field at Zero RD area of Noor-Ki-Chakki village in the Jaisalmer district. The area is close to the border area, police said.

On Thursday, the police arrested him and also lodged a case under necessary sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 against Pathan on Thursday. “We are probing the role of the information he passed to the ISI over the years. It is suspected he used to send videos and photos of the BSF staff and their work from the sensitive and protected area of the international border. Further investigation is underway,” said Agrawal.

