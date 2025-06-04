YouTubers Jasbir Singh, Jyoti Malhotra seen together in Pakistan's Lahore in old video

Punjabi YouTuber Jasbir Singh Mahal was arrested for allegedly being linked to an espionage network run by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). After Jasbir Singh’s arrest, an old video from his channel has surfaced that shows him travelling around in Pakistan's Lahore last year with Jyoti Malhotra.(Facebook- Jaan Mahal/ Travel with Jo)

After Jasbir Singh’s arrest, an old video from his channel has surfaced that shows him travelling around in Pakistan's Lahore last year. Travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested last month for allegedly spying for Pakistan, can also be seen in the video.

The video, shot in various locations in Lahore, shows several people, including Jasbir Singh and Jyoti Malhotra, enjoying street food, shopping, and interacting with the locals. Jasbir Singh also visited Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, as seen in the video.

Based on actionable intelligence, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali, found Jasbir Singh to be associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, who is a part of a terror-backed espionage network.

Randhawa is the same person who was also in touch with Jyoti Malhotra, and she told the cops that she had saved his number with that name so that it wouldn't raise suspicion. He was also in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pakistan High Commission official. Danish's name also emerged in the Jyoti Malhotra spy case.

The crackdown started last month amid India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terror hubs in PoK and Pakistan's Punjab province. The operation was carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's resort town. The strikes killed over a 100 terrorists but also resulted in a clash between India and Pakistan.

Since then, more than a dozen people have been arrested for alleged espionage, including several YouTubers like Jasbir Singh and Jyoti Malhotra.

Jasbir Singh’s YouTube channel

Jasbir Singh Mahal is a resident of the village of Mahlan in Punjab’s Rupnagar district. He runs a YouTube channel named Jaan Mahal and has posted thousands of videos in its 18 years of existence.

Born in Punjab, Singh makes daily vlogs about travelling and his daily life. According to the bio of his YouTube channel, he aims to give meaningful information to viewers about Punjab and its culture. He started the channel in 2008 and has posted 2,985 videos with 1.1M subscribers.

His channel features videos of his visits to the Maldives, Singapore, Malaysia, and Jammu and Kashmir.