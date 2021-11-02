Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
YSR Congress’ Dasari Sudha wins by-election to AP’s Badvel assembly seat

Apart from the ruling YSR Congress Party, the BJP and the Congress fielded their candidates for the by-election necessitated after the death of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah.
Sudha is the widow of and sitting YSRC MLA G Venkata Subbaiah, who died after a prolonged illness in March. (Representative Image)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Reported by HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, Hyderabad

YSR Congress party candidate Dr Dasari Sudha on Tuesday won the by-election to the Badvel assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. She defeated her nearest rival P Suresh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a massive margin of 85,505 votes.

However, an official declaration is yet to be made. Sudha is the wife of and sitting YSRC MLA G Venkata Subbaiah, who died after a prolonged illness in March this year.

Fifteen candidates were in the fray for the October 30 by-election to the Badvel (SC) assembly constituency, which saw a triangular contest among the three main political parties in the state.

Apart from the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, the BJP and the Congress fielded their candidates for the by-election necessitated after the death of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah. The main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) opted out of the contest as the YSRC fielded the widow of the deceased legislator for the contest.

Former MLA PM Kamalamma, the Congress nominee, represented the constituency from 2009 to 2014. The BJP fielded youth leader Panathala Suresh for the Badvel contest. Suresh unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election from the Railway Koduru constituency in the Kadapa district.

