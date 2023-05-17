Ex-MP murder case: MP skips summons by CBI, seeks more time

Hyderabad The CBI on Monday served summons to MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash, a cousin of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, asking him to appear before the investigation officer in Hyderabad at 11 am on Tuesday. (PTI)

Facing the threat of being arrested in connection with the murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy, YSR Congress party’s parliamentarian from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy on Tuesday refused to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning and sought four more days’ time, people familiar with the matter said.

The CBI on Monday served him summons asking Avinash, a cousin of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to appear before the investigation officer in Hyderabad at 11 am on Tuesday.

The agency told the Telangana high court last week that it may have to arrest Avinash Reddy, if necessary, to get more information about his role in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2019.

However, Avinash replied to the CBI on Tuesday, stating that he cannot appear before the agency at such a short notice because of his pre-scheduled engagements at Pulivendula in Kadapa.

Even as Avinash was on his way to Kadapa, the CBI rejected his plea and sent him a fresh notice asking him to appear before the agency for interrogation on May 19.

The YSRCP MP had already been questioned by the CBI four times to elicit information about his uncle’s murder. The Telangana high court, which had granted him anticipatory bail in April, rejected the same on the directions of the Supreme Court on April 28. The case is now adjourned to June 5.

The high court had refused to pass an order restraining CBI from taking any harsh measure against him in the case. The Supreme Court had set aside Telangana high court’s interim order staying his arrest by the CBI till April 25. It also extended the deadline for completing the investigation into the case till June 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON