YSRCP asks EC to hold LS polls in single phase in Telangana, Andhra

The YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday suggested that the Election Commission of India conduct polling for the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a single phase on the same day so to avoid double voting by some sections of people. The TDP and Jana Sena Party complained to the CEC that there were massive irregularities in the preparation of electoral rolls. (CEO Telangana twitter)

A delegation of YSRCP leaders, led by party general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy submitted a representation to this effect to chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajeev Kumar, who along with his team was in Vijayawada to review the preparedness in the state for the elections.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Speaking to reporters later, Reddy said his party had brought to the notice of the CEC that many people from Andhra Pradesh who had settled in Telangana had registered themselves as voters in both the states. “If the polling is held separately in the two states on different dates, there is every possibility that these voters exercise their franchise in both the states,” he said.

The YSRCP general secretary alleged that recently, there was a drive for enrolling Andhra voters settled in the neighbouring state as voters of AP. “This is illegal. If they have to enrol themselves as voters in Andhra Pradesh, they have to get their names deleted from the voters’ list in Telangana,” he said.

Alleging that the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh was accepting bogus complaints from Telugu Desam Party, the YSRCP leader asked the EC to give instructions not to entertain the TDP complaints. “They are making false claims about bogus enrolment of voters, but the district collectors, who are also returning officer for the elections, verified their claims and certified that there was no bogus enrolment and everything was in order,” he said.

The TDP and Jana Sena Party, however, complained to the CEC that there were massive irregularities in the preparation of electoral rolls. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met the CEC and submitted a common representation to him, seeking to rectify the irregularities.

Speaking to reporters, Naidu alleged that the village and ward secretariat employees and village volunteers were indulging in manipulation of voters’ lists and enrolling bogus votes. “For example, in the Chandragiri assembly segment in Chittoor district, more than 1.15 lakh bogus voters were registered, while the votes of genuine voters who went to other places in search of employment have been deleted,” he pointed out.

The former chief minister said he had requested the CEC to see that those who were adjudged as the best bureaucrats in the country should be drafted for the poll process. “Generally, teachers, government officers and those who are experienced in the poll process are drafted for election purpose. But the Jagan government refused to spare the services of such officials. This is because the ruling party wants to misuse the whole process with the help of the volunteers nominated by the government,” he alleged.

Observing that the assembly elections in Telangana were conducted properly without any mistakes, Naidu said that the situation in Andhra Pradesh was totally different. “The poll panel team has assured us that the whole election process will be conducted flawlessly and democratic values will be protected,” Naidu said and demanded that if necessary central observers be sent to the state during the poll process and a special cell be constituted.