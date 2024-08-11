YSR Congress Party MLC Duvvada Srinivas on Saturday lodged a police complaint against his wife, alleging that she had made an attempt on his life on Friday night. YSRCP MLC alleges attempt on life by wife

Vani, a YSRCP leader and zilla parishad member, had staged a protest with their elder daughter Hyndavi outside their house since Friday afternoon over Srinivas’ relationship with Divvela Madhuri, a dancer and social media influencer. Vani demanded that Srinivas come out of his house and do justice to her by returning to their family.

Srinivas, an MLC from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, alleged that an attempt on his life was made after the mother and the daughter entered their house alongside Vani’s followers with rods and knives. He requested the police to register an attempt to murder case against Vani and others.

At the time of filing, the case on the matter is yet to be registered.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Srinivas admitted that he had been living with Madhuri because he had serious differences with his wife for a long time.

Srinivas also alleged that Vani had pressured him to get her the YSRCP ticket for the Tekkali constituency in the recent state assembly polls. “But the party high command, based on its own intelligence reports, selected me as the candidate. Since then, she has been targeting me,” he said.

Alleging that Vani had ill-treated him and his family members, including his mother, Srinivas said he had been staying separately at Tekkali with Madhuri for a long time. “While I had given huge money to Vani, Madhuri had spent her own money on my election expenses. Now, Vani is spreading canards against me and Madhuri and spoiling the minds of my daughters,” he said.

Earlier, Vani had alleged that her husband had deserted the family and maintained an illegal relationship with Madhuri.

“On Thursday, both my daughters – Hyndavi and Naveena – went to my husband’s new residence at Tekkali and wanted to talk to him. But Madhuri drove them away, saying that he had no connection with him whatsoever,” she said.

Vani said that sh1e had complained to YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other senior leaders of the party several times. “But nobody came to our rescue,” she said.

Vani also alleged that Srinivas tried to assault her and their two daughters with a stick for questioning his relationship.