‘Take responsibility for paper leaks’: YS Sharmila hits out at CM Chandrashekar Rao

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila has demanded the signatures of CM Chandrashekar Rao on an affidavit that apparently said that his government was responsible for the paper leak case that happened in the state in March.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila(PTI)

Speaking to the media, YS Sharmila said, “…We are demanding the chief minister of Telangana to give the people of Telangana an affidavit assuring that the paper leak that happened due to the failure of IT department and TSPSC will not repeat itself.”

“This affidavit clearly claims that KCR and his government was responsible because they could not detect the hacks and because they failed to provide security… the firewalls needed to prevent the paper leaks… KCR has to date not opened his mouth on the paper leaks or given assurance to the youth of Telangana that these paper leaks won't repeat itself,” she added.

Speaking about the poll promises made by the leader, YS Sharmila said,“This affidavit also claims that KCR will assure that all the 1.19 lakh jobs (that he promised) are due and that he will immediately start the process to fill them for the youth of Telangana."

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5 following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the matter arrested around 15 people in connection with the incident.

