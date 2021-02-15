Yuvraj Singh booked for casteist remarks during Instagram live session
Eight months after Yuvraj Singh apologised for the “unintentional remarks” made during an Instagram live video, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the former India cricketer for his alleged casteist remarks against cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in Haryana’s Hisar district on Sunday.
Singh was booked on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act. The FIR was registered 8 months after a Hisar-based activist–advocate filed a complaint against the player for allegedly using the casteist remark during a live session with India opener Rohit Sharma in June 2020.
Vikas Kumar, a spokesperson of the Hisar Police, confirmed that the police registered an FIR on Sunday.
Yuvraj had reportedly made a remark during his Instagram live with Rohit Sharma in June 2020 on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal . The remark was apparently “misunderstood” and was widely shared on social media, triggering outrage.
Singh later came out with an apology over the incident. Saying that he never believed in disparity, he apologised on Twitter for “unintentionally hurting sentiments” of people belonging to a particular caste.
His post read, “This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the lines of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception.”
“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express apology for the same.”he added.
