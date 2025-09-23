Gangtok, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his government has zero tolerance for threats to national security. Zero tolerance to national security threat, says Sikkim CM

Tamang's statement came in the wake of social media posts from his opposition, calling for a Nepal-style movement to oust the government that he leads.

"Our government has zero tolerance for threats to national security," he said, addressing a function in state capital Gangtok.

Tamang said Sikkim has a legacy of peace and constitutional integrity, and under his leadership, the state government will permit no ideology, action, or actor to endanger national security, territorial integrity, or constitutional order of the country.

"At this historic juncture, as Sikkim celebrates 50 years of statehood, the occasion is not only a reflection of how the people of Sikkim cherish their identity as proud Indians, but It is also a reminder of how this small Himalayan state has, with peace and dignity, contributed to the nation by safeguarding the Union through its vital geopolitical position," he saod.

Observing that Sikkim has a duty to contribute to national security, given the state shares borders with Bhutan, China and Nepal, he stressed on maintaining "peace and stability".

Tamang said that while democratic dissent and constructive criticism are welcome, provocative speech of any kind or any attempt to disturb communal harmony or public order will not be tolerated.

"Any activity that seeks to foment unrest, undermine national decisions, or endanger public safety will be addressed decisively and within the full scope of the law," he said.

"The state institutions will act swiftly and lawfully wherever allegations of sedition, incitement to violence, or attempts to subvert public order arise," he said.

The CM said his government has launched various programmes to reinforce the social compact between government and people, strengthening resilience against "forces that seek to harm our collective harmony".

Tamang called upon all politicians, community leaders, civil society, and citizens to uphold "shared responsibility", stating that constructive dialogue, lawful protest, and democratic engagement are healthy for the polity.

"The people of Sikkim have time and again rejected the violence, intimidation, or attempts to exploit fear and will continue to do so in future," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.