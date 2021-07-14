Zika virus cluster found in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, health minister says efforts intensified as tally reaches 23

Kerala health minister Veena George on Wednesday said a cluster of the Zika virus infection has been detected within a three-kilometre radius of Anayara locality in Thiruvananthapuram and the government is taking measures to exterminate mosquitoes in the area to further prevent the spread of the disease. The minister also said that a control room has been established at the district medical office in Thiruvananthapuram, where all 23 cases of the disease in Kerala have been reported from.

The minister made the remarks in a release following a special review meeting convened to discuss the outbreak of the Zika virus disease, news agency ANI reported.

Health minister George said that activities against the disease, like fogging for mosquitoes, would be intensified in the affected areas. “Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has intensified activities. District admin will also be engaged. They will do fogging for [the] next 7 days. A control room has started functioning from the DMO office,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying, after the meeting.

The government is also carrying out counselling to people in a bid to increase awareness. People have been asked to exercise caution against the Zika virus and not to panic, as the disease spreads.

She also said that sources for breeding of mosquitoes must be destroyed apart from the fogging activities. She further directed that the breeding of the insect should not be allowed near the vicinity of houses and other institutions. “Do not let even a drop of water stagnate. Special care should be taken to prevent mosquitoes from breeding inside the house,” she said.

The review meeting was convened after four additional cases of the Zika virus disease were detected in the state on Tuesday. So far, 23 people have been affected by the disease, George had said earlier in the day. Following the rise in cases, the state government has also flagged a high alert in all districts of the state.

(With agency inputs)