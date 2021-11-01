Zika virus in UP: Kanpur now has confirmed 10 cases, state steps up surveillance

The number of Zika virus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 10 on Monday with all the infections being reported from Kanpur, local officials said as the state government stepped up surveillance to check the spread of the disease.

The tally, which was at four till Sunday afternoon, increased to 10 after six more samples tested positive for the virus that spreads through bites of infected mosquitoes. The first case of the disease was confirmed in the state on October 24.

In view of the rising cases, the local administration said the state government is carrying out testing of samples on a large scale.

So far, a total of 645 samples have been sent to the King George's Medical University (KGMU), news agency PTI reported. Out of these, 253 samples have been collected from people with symptoms of fever and 103 others are of pregnant women, the officials said.

On Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the local administration to ensure strict surveillance to check the spread of the virus. The chief minister also asked the officials to conduct extensive door-to-door sanitisation and fogging drives to check mosquito breeding.

He further said the health department is carrying out mass-scale sanitisation and state-wide surveillance drives. Spraying of anti-larva chemicals from time to time and carrying out regular fogging and cleanliness exercises are also underway, he said.

People should be made aware of preventive measures and encouraged to maintain cleanliness, he said.

