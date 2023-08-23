On Chandrayaan-3 landing day, Zomato's fresh ‘dahi cheeni’ post for ISRO
On July 14, hours before Chandrayaan-3's take-off, Zomato had wished ISRO in a similar way.
Zomato on Wednesday sent fresh ‘dahi cheeni’ (yogurt and sugar; sweet yogurt) wishes to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon, an exercise that will make India only the fourth country to the feat.
“dear @isro, all the best for Chandrayaan 3 landing today,” Zomato posted on X (formerly Twitter), hours before the mission's scheduled 6:04pm landing on the lunar surface.
With the post, it attached an image of a bowl full of yogurt, and a spoon with sugar.
“sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 (heart emoji),” it stated at the time.
Significance of ‘dahi cheeni’
According to Hindu traditions, feeding sweet yogurt to a person before they set out to achieve something, brings good luck, and therefore, the accomplishment of the task.
Chandrayaan-3
The country's third lunar mission, its landing module comprises of a lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyaan). The 19 minutes between the module's final descent and soft-landing have been dubbed by experts as ‘20 minutes of terror.’
The project's significance lies in that before India, only the United States, Russia and China – have achieved a soft-landing on the Moon. Additionally, if successful, Chandrayaan-3 will be the world's first space mission to reach the Moon's South Pole, its intended destination.