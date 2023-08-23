On Chandrayaan-3 landing day, Zomato's fresh ‘dahi cheeni’ post for ISRO

Zomato on Wednesday sent fresh ‘dahi cheeni’ (yogurt and sugar; sweet yogurt) wishes to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon, an exercise that will make India only the fourth country to the feat.

Screenshot of Zomato's 'dahi shakkar' post (Image courtesy: twitter.com/zomato)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“dear @isro, all the best for Chandrayaan 3 landing today,” Zomato posted on X (formerly Twitter), hours before the mission's scheduled 6:04pm landing on the lunar surface.

With the post, it attached an image of a bowl full of yogurt, and a spoon with sugar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 14, hours before Chandrayaan-3's take-off, Zomato had wished ISRO in a similar way.

“sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 (heart emoji),” it stated at the time.

Significance of ‘dahi cheeni’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Hindu traditions, feeding sweet yogurt to a person before they set out to achieve something, brings good luck, and therefore, the accomplishment of the task.

Chandrayaan-3

The country's third lunar mission, its landing module comprises of a lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyaan). The 19 minutes between the module's final descent and soft-landing have been dubbed by experts as ‘20 minutes of terror.’

The project's significance lies in that before India, only the United States, Russia and China – have achieved a soft-landing on the Moon. Additionally, if successful, Chandrayaan-3 will be the world's first space mission to reach the Moon's South Pole, its intended destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail