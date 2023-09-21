Zomato jokes ‘someone brought drugs’ on X, tags cops; apologises after backlash

Zomato on Wednesday apologised after it received a massive backlash on its recent social media post on banana chips that appeared to take the use of drugs lightly. In what was meant to be funny, the food delivery company posted a photo of banana chips kept on a desk at its office and a laptop placed next to it with the text ‘HELPPP!!!’ written on it.

Zomato jokes ‘someone brought drugs’ on X

The food delivery company, in a joking manner, captioned the post on X, formerly known as Twitter with: “Hello @gurgaonpolice someone brought drugs to office”.

A Twitter user named Ravi Handa shared a picture of the post and questioned if it was “irresponsible behavior from a listed company”.

“They should not be tagging police handles just to score some likes / RTs on social media. Now someone from Gurgaon Police will have to respond to this and waste resources which could be better used elsewhere,” he wrote.

Handa's post garnered over 16.9k views and over 200 comments with Netizens lashing out at the food delivery company.

Responding to the post, Zomato wrote: “Hi Ravi, you’re right. Reading it from another lens, we realized its an irresponsible and unnecessary tweet. We’ve taken it down and sincerely apologise.”

Meanwhile, another X user said, “Zomato tries everything and get famous for their social media handle responses When things go south they throw a useless apology and continue to do same. Nothing wrong there. Hard to build in Indian market.”

“Even I think so too. They could have just mentioned Gurgaon police without tagging them,” said another user.

Zomato delivery agent's secret weed' message

Meanwhile, Zomato came under scanner on social media after one of its food delivery agents asked a customer if she wanted “secret weed”.

"So my roommate had placed an order from @zomato last night, and this is what the delivery guy texted her," an X user wrote as she shared the post. The executive's message read: "I am on my way to deliver your order. Do you need something? Secret weed etc."

To this, the Mumbai Police wittily responded saying: “Ma’am, we really need what he’s got. WE’ED be happy to get in touch with your roommate’s delivery partner, for his benevolence! Please DM, we can reach the location in 10 minutes too!”

