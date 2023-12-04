Zoram People's Movement in Mizoram set to unseat Zoramthanga's MNF: 5 things to know about the alliance

The counting of votes in Mizoram is currently underway, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) crossing the halfway mark in early trends and was leading in 18 seats, besides winning 8, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ZPM alliance founder Lalduhoma, who is also the party's Chief Minister face for Mizoram.

If the ZPM manages to convert the trending numbers into actual figures at the end of the counting of votes, it will be a massive setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). While the ZPM is on the front foot this election, it ended up getting just six out of the total 40 in the 2018 Mizoram election.

The 2023 Mizoram election is extremely significant to the ZPM as the political alliance is aiming to come to power this term, taking an early lead in as many as 27 out of the total 40 seats.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga was now trailing in his constituency Aizawl East 1, as his ZPM rival is zooming past him in the early trends.

Zoram People's Movement: 5 things to know about the alliance

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is an alliance of six parties in Mizoram - Mizoram People's Conference, Zoram Nationalist Party, Zoram Exodus Movement, Zoram Decentralisation Front, Zoram Reformation Front and Mizoram People's Party. These parties have now merged into a single entity.

The youngest political force in Mizoram, ZPM was founded in 2017, and was registered as an official party in 2019, after it won six out of 40 seats in the 2018 Mizoram elections.

The party has been founded by MLA and former MP Lalduhoma, who is also the CM face for ZPM in the elections. Lalduhoma was also a member of the Congress party, and was a part of the security service of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

ZPM believes in the idea of expanding secularism and protecting regional minorities in Mizoram. They have also launched multiple allegations of corruption against current CM Zoramthanga.

One of the main priorities of the ZPM leaders, if elected into power in Mizoram, is to re-impose the ban on liquor in the state.

