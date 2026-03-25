Zubeen Garg drowned accidentally; no evidence of foul play: Singapore court

Singer Zubeen Garg drowned accidentally, and there is no evidence of foul play, Singapore’s state coroner’s court ruled on Wednesday. State coroner Adam Nakhoda said the court had no reason to differ from the conclusions of the police, which determined that the incident was a tragic accident. Singer Zubeen Garg. (PTI)

Garg, who was in Singapore for a cultural festival and was scheduled to perform, died on September 19, 2025, during a private yacht outing. Evidence presented during the coroner’s inquiry suggested that Garg had alcohol before boarding the yacht and appeared visibly unsteady. Witnesses told the court that he initially wore a life jacket when he first entered the waters, but later removed it, citing poor fit.

The court found Garg returned to the yacht in an exhausted state and attempted a second swim. “Despite being offered a properly sized life jacket, he refused to wear it,” the court said. It added that those present tried to persuade him to use safety gear.

The Singapore Police said video evidence reviewed during the inquiry showed Garg’s swimming was laboured and unsteady. He turned back towards the yacht, possibly due to fatigue or physical discomfort, before becoming unresponsive in the water.

Other swimmers quickly moved to assist him and brought him back on board. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered, and emergency services were alerted. Garg was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination confirmed drowning as the cause of death. Toxicology findings showed a high level of alcohol in his bloodstream, which the court said would have significantly impaired his coordination and judgment.

The coroner noted Garg’s medical history, including hypertension and epilepsy, but said there was insufficient evidence to conclude that a seizure occurred at the time of the incident.

The court addressed concerns Garg’s family had raised and said the investigation had been comprehensive and found no indication that anyone had forced or coerced him into the water or contributed to his death through deliberate action.

Garg’s death sparked outrage, protests, and demands for accountability. Separate criminal proceedings are pending in Assam against individuals connected to Garg’s Singapore trip.

The Assam government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into Garg’s death. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the incident as a plain and simple murder.

A probe team travelled to Singapore in October last year following diplomatic intervention. After nearly three months of investigation, the SIT filed a 12,000-page chargesheet in December 2025. Seven people, including the Garg’s cousin and an Assam Police officer, have been arrested.

The Assam government formed a fast-track court in October to hear the case. The high court approved day-to-day hearings in the matter this month.