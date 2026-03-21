Assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma, his wife doubled in 5 years: Affidavit

The total assets of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, as reported in his affidavit filed for his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, show a two-fold increase over the past five years. Sarma, who has represented Jalukbari since 2001, filed his nomination from the same constituency. (Himanta Biswa Sarma | Facebook)

Sarma, who has represented Jalukbari since 2001, filed his nomination from the same constituency. According to the affidavit, the family’s total assets stand at ₹35.15 crore, up from ₹17.27 crore in 2021 and ₹6.38 crore in 2016.

As per the affidavit, which HT has seen, the CM has movable assets worth ₹2.36 crore, including ₹68 lakh across four bank accounts, ₹2.28 lakh in cash, and loans and advances totalling ₹1.41 crore—of which ₹78.24 lakh has been lent to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. He also owns 180 grams of gold valued at ₹25.10 lakh at current market rates.

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His wife has movable assets worth ₹13.54 crore, including ₹3.16 lakh in cash and ₹74.85 lakh in bank deposits. Her holdings also include shares worth ₹2.74 crore in an unlisted company, ₹2.32 crore in mutual funds, and an insurance policy with a surrender value of ₹1.77 crore. She has extended loans exceeding ₹3.69 crore, owns an SUV valued at ₹21.60 lakh, and holds 1.45 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹2.03 crore at current market value.

In the immovable category, both Sarma and Riniki do not possess any agricultural land, and the CM also does not have any non-agricultural land.