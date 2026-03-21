Assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma, his wife doubled in 5 years: Affidavit
According to the affidavit, the family’s total assets stand at ₹35.15 crore, up from ₹17.27 crore in 2021 and ₹6.38 crore in 2016
The total assets of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, as reported in his affidavit filed for his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, show a two-fold increase over the past five years.
Sarma, who has represented Jalukbari since 2001, filed his nomination from the same constituency. According to the affidavit, the family’s total assets stand at ₹35.15 crore, up from ₹17.27 crore in 2021 and ₹6.38 crore in 2016.
As per the affidavit, which HT has seen, the CM has movable assets worth ₹2.36 crore, including ₹68 lakh across four bank accounts, ₹2.28 lakh in cash, and loans and advances totalling ₹1.41 crore—of which ₹78.24 lakh has been lent to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. He also owns 180 grams of gold valued at ₹25.10 lakh at current market rates.
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His wife has movable assets worth ₹13.54 crore, including ₹3.16 lakh in cash and ₹74.85 lakh in bank deposits. Her holdings also include shares worth ₹2.74 crore in an unlisted company, ₹2.32 crore in mutual funds, and an insurance policy with a surrender value of ₹1.77 crore. She has extended loans exceeding ₹3.69 crore, owns an SUV valued at ₹21.60 lakh, and holds 1.45 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹2.03 crore at current market value.
In the immovable category, both Sarma and Riniki do not possess any agricultural land, and the CM also does not have any non-agricultural land.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.Read More